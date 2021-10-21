Clear icon
67º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

2 men wanted in armed robbery at South Side convenience store

The men robbed the Amigo Food Mart on South Zarzamora on Sept. 24, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Side, SAPD, Crime Stoppers
San Antonio police said the two men robbed the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora Street at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021.
San Antonio police said the two men robbed the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora Street at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in a robbery.

San Antonio police said the two men robbed the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora Street at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24.

They displayed guns, demanded cash from the register, fired a round inside the store, and then fled on foot.

San Antonio police said the two men robbed the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora Street at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021. (Crime Stoppers)

Their identities are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter