2 men wanted in armed robbery at South Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in a robbery.

San Antonio police said the two men robbed the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora Street at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24.

They displayed guns, demanded cash from the register, fired a round inside the store, and then fled on foot.

Their identities are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

