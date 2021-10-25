UTSA expands eligibility for tuition-free program to more Texas families

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio is expanding eligibility for its tuition-free program, allowing more students the opportunity to have their tuition and fees covered for four years.

The university announced the change in a news release on Oct. 14. Starting in the fall 2022 semester, UTSA will raise the family income threshold to $70,000 a year, up from $50,500.

To qualify for the UTSA Bold Promise program, a student must also be a recent Texas high school graduate who ranked in the top 25% of their class.

“By expanding the family income eligibility, UTSA is investing additional university resources to reduce student debt and support high-achieving, high-potential students in our own community,” said Lynn Barnes, senior vice provost for strategic enrollment. “Hundreds more Bexar County and Texas students will now have the opportunity to become Roadrunners through the Bold Promise program.”

The expansion comes two years after the program was first implemented in the fall semester of 2020. Since then, 1,700 students have benefitted from the program, according to the news release.

