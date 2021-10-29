San Antonio leaders want resident feedback on how to spend $229 million in COVID-19 relief funds

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city leaders are looking for input on how to spend $229 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

The city plans to hold eight town hall meetings to discuss the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

San Antonio was awarded $326.9 million to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city allotted $97.5 million to stabilize the City budget and address immediate needs, but city leaders want input on how to spend the balance. Funds must be assigned by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

The City Council will adopt a plan for the funds in January of 2022.

Ad

“During the pandemic, San Antonio along with the rest of the world experienced major health and economic disruptions. The City has presented a spending framework for the use of these one-time federal funds to continue responding to the pandemic, address immediate community needs and make impactful investments,” said City Manager Erik Walsh in a press release. “I’d like to invite all of our residents to join us at one of eight community-wide town hall meetings to share their feedback. We are looking forward to seeing you and engaging with you on this important matter.”

The United States Treasury Department said ARPA funds must be used in one of the following four categories:

Response to the negative impact of COVID-19

Government services to the extent of revenue loss

Premium pay for essential workers

Investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure

The following are the dates, times and locations for the town hall meetings:

Saturday, November 6: 10:30 a.m. at Palo Alto College Legacy Ballroom

Saturday, November 6: 3 p.m. at Las Palmas Library

Tuesday, November 9: 7 p.m. at Alicia Treviño Lopez Senior Center

Wednesday, November 10: 7 p.m. at Northeast Senior Center

Saturday, November 13: 10:30 a.m. at Bob Ross Senior Center

Monday, November 15: 7 – 8 p.m. at Ella Austin Auditorium

Tuesday, November 16: 7 – 8 p.m. at Southside Lions Senior Center

Residents can watch the meetings live online or on the City’s Facebook page. Or watch on television channels: AT&T 99, Grande 20, Spectrum 21, and digital antenna 16.1, or listen live by dialing 210-207-5555 and selecting option 1 for English or option 2 for Spanish.

Ad

Meetings will be available in English, Spanish and American Sign Language and will feature interactive, live audience polling.

Also on KSAT: