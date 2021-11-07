Off-duty San Antonio police officer arrested, suspended after domestic violence incident, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested on an assault charge and suspended following a domestic violence incident, according to SAPD.

Officer Philip Ortiz Jr. was arrested around 1:35 a.m., Sunday, on the South Side.

Police said Ortiz was involved in a fight with his significant other when the situation escalated and he physically assaulted the victim.

During the argument, authorities said Ortiz’s duty firearm was also discharged, but it did not cause any injuries.

Ortiz was assigned to Northwest Patrol and has been with SAPD for five years. He has since been suspended without pay.

He is facing a charge of assault bodily injury - family violence.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

