Houston-area mother charged with murder after crash kills 4-year-old girl, injures 4 other kids, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Houston-area mother is charged with murder after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said she left a baby shower party and crashed her vehicle, killing her 4-year-old daughter and injuring four other children.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 4200 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway N., in Houston.

Deputies said the woman, 35, struck a traffic signal device and a concrete barrier wall before her vehicle came to a halt in the southbound service road near Woodforest, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station, KPRC.

Five children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, ranging in age between 2-years-old and 10-years-old, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

One of the children, a 4-year-old girl, died from critical injuries at the hospital. The other four children were injured and taken to Texas Children’s Hospital, according to KPRC.

Update #2 to crash on Sam Houston Pkwy; initial report of kids in tow was correct, a total of 5, with only the one being critical (possible Traumatic Brain Injury). Driver “may” have been coming from a baby shower party. Our partners w @HarrisCountyDAO are on-scene also. The https://t.co/4vlCKBsPND — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 14, 2021

Authorities said the mother showed signs of intoxication following the crash, and she was initially charged with driving while intoxicated with child passenger and intoxication assault, per KPRC.

However, after her child was pronounced deceased at the hospital, her charges were upgraded to felony murder.

