Man suffers minor injuries after rollover that nearly hit West Side home

A car rolled over in a West Side neighborhood on Nov. 15, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters rescued a driver Monday after his car rolled over in a West Side neighborhood.

First responders were dispatched to the 2700 block of W. Martin St. after the driver rolled over shortly after 4 p.m.

The car came to rest right outside a home. The home did not appear to suffer any significant structural damage from the incident.

Firefighters said the man suffered minor injuries but was stuck in the car. Firefighters cut a hole in the car’s roof to get the driver out, they said.

The cause of the crash was not known as of Monday evening.