South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in need of blood donations during holiday season

BOERNE, Texas – While the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is always looking for more people to donate blood, they find themselves more in need around the holidays.

The blood bank is hosting blood drives this week and giving freebies to those who donate this holiday season.

On Monday Nov. 29 and Tuesday Nov. 30 blood donors can spread the holiday cheer to those in need of a lifesaving blood donation and donate at Enchanted Springs Ranch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“When you come out here and donate, you’ll get a free ticket to their Old West Christmas Light Festival, which is amazing, by the way. Beautiful lit up at night. And not only that, you’ll get a free two topping pizza,” Francine Pina, Public Relations Manager for South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

Pina said during the holiday season, they see a lower number of donors.

“The appointments that we do have, fewer people are showing up,” Pina said.

Currently the blood bank has two and half days’ worth of blood for all of South Texas. The goal is to have a supply of seven days.

“During the holiday season, though, we do see a higher increase of usage going towards those car accidents trauma victims.

For retired nurse Martha Barker, she donates blood every three months.

“I think it’s important to help other people and I happen to have a type of blood that is in big demand,” Barker said.

When Barker heard the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center was coming to her hometown Boerne, she couldn’t miss it.

“When this opportunity came up and it said in Enchanted Springs Ranch, I thought that I must be dreaming. I can’t believe we’d be going out there to donate,” Barker said.