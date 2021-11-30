Man wanted for murder in San Antonio linked to Oklahoma missing persons case, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted for murder in San Antonio may now be linked to a missing persons case in Oklahoma, according to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

McClain County detectives say Francisco Jabier Velasquez, 36, may be with his girlfriend Tallen Shyann Treto-Padilla, 29, who was reported missing out of Wayne, Oklahoma on Nov. 5.

Velasquez has an active homicide warrant in San Antonio for allegedly shooting and killing a man at a Southwest Side Mexican restaurant in 2018, police said. He was supposed to stand trial in August but it is unclear whether he went on trial or not.

Velasquez is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms. He may also be going by the name Mike “Paco” Mendoza.

Treto-Padilla is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving work driving a white 2009 GMC Acadia with Oklahoma license plate LPV-540.

MCSO officials said they have received information that Treto-Padilla may have traveled to the US-Mexico border in Texas. Authorities said they don’t know if she is in the United States or Mexico.

The Mclain County Sheriff’s Office warns if you see Velasquez, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Treto-Padilla or Velasquez should call 911 or submit a tip to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office at 405-527-4600. You can also submit a tip through the US Marshals Office at usmarshals.gov/tips.