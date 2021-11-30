68º

Where to cut your own Christmas tree in the San Antonio area

Visit a Christmas tree farm this year and cut your own tree 🎄

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Cut your own Christmas tree farms might seem like something you can only do up north but there are actually several Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio area.

If chopping down your own Christmas tree has been on your holiday wish list, you can make your wish come true this year. It will be just like a Hallmark movie, except you may be wearing shorts instead of a parka.

Christmas tree farms grow trees specifically to allow customers to chop them down at the holidays so you don’t have to worry that you may be clear-cutting a forest.

Most of the farms are off the beaten path and the farms provide directions on their websites.

Here are some Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio and Austin areas if you’re looking to take a little holiday adventure:

There are two in the Austin area as well if you feel like making a day trip out of it:

Want to know what to do with your tree after Christmas time is over? There are multiple ways trees are recycled. In San Antonio, for instance, the Solid Waste Management Department collects trees in early January and turns them into mulch.

That mulch is then provided to the public for free.

