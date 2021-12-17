Authorities ID woman found dead in drainage ditch on West Side

A woman's body was found on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in a drainage ditch in the 2500 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead in a drainage ditch on the West Side this week.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Danette Bixler, 41, died of sharp force injuries.

Her body was found around 11 p.m. Tuesday under a bridge in the 2500 block of Culebra Road, between North General McMullen Drive and NW 24th Street, San Antonio police said.

Officers said they do not know how her body got there, but it appeared she had been there for a while.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

