3 detained for trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at North Side car dealer, police say

Three people are detained after San Antonio police said they tried to steal catalytic converters from cars at a North Side car dealer.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are detained after San Antonio police said they tried to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at a North Side car dealer.

The incident happened around 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Fountainhead Drive.

Police were notified by overnight security at CarMax that several suspects were stealing catalytic converters from multiple vehicles.

A search was conducted by officers, SAPD’s EAGLE helicopter and K-9 units at the site, leading to three people being detained -- a 17-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman.

Officers found the suspects used power tools to cut the converters from vehicles in the parking lot.

Charges are still pending.

More on KSAT: