2 people in custody after teenager shot on West Side street

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in custody after a shooting on the West Side sent a teenager to the hospital overnight.

San Antonio police said the 19-year-old man was walking in the 9400 block of Fall Pass, near Potranco Road and Highway 151, just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday when he noticed three men following him.

The three men confronted him and a fight broke out. At some point, one of the three men shot the teenager in the foot, police said.

They fled in a vehicle, but one man was stopped in the vehicle and another man was stopped on foot. The third assailant got away, police said.

SAPD is now trying to determine which one of them was the shooter.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

