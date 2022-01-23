Family of four’s SUV rolls down embankment, injures 2 on North Side, police say

Two injured after SUV rolls down embankment on the North Side, SAPD says.

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and a 5-year-old boy are injured after their SUV busted through a fence and rolled down an embankment outside of a North Side hotel, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at an extended stay hotel near Highway 281 and Evans.

Police say a family of four was inside of their SUV when the dad, the driver, started backing up out of a parking spot.

The vehicle’s brakes failed and the SUV went through a wrought iron fence and rolled down an embankment, where it came to rest on its side, according to officers.

The mother injured her hip and the boy had a cut on his head -- both were non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to an area hospital by EMS for further treatment and evaluation.

No other vehicles were involved and the investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.