Children accused of stabbing, beating mom appear in juvenile court

During a hearing in juvenile court, Judge Carlos Quezada ordered both teens to remain in custody.

SAN ANTONIO – Two children accused of stabbing and beating their mother inside their far West Side apartment have been ordered to remain in custody.

The 13- and 16-year-old siblings appeared before a judge Thursday morning at the Frank M. Tejeda, Jr. Juvenile Justice Center.

The younger child, who turned 13 Wednesday, attended the hearing in person.

His 16-year-old sister, who police previously said was a boy, took part in the hearing remotely, by Zoom.

Their mother, who reportedly was in critical condition after the attack, also was able to join the hearing remotely.

Prosecutors called both of the children a danger to themselves and others.

Judge Carlos Quezada ultimately decided that they should remain in custody, at least until their hearings next month.

Two boys, 12 and 16, are accused of beating and stabbing their own mother. (KSAT 12 News)

The two teens, whose names we are withholding due to their ages, allegedly attacked their mother around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Ad

A neighbor, Alberto Quintero, told KSAT 12 News he woke up to the girl’s screams, then saw her outside just after the alleged attack.

“She had blood dripping down her arm,” he said.

Quintero said he did not know for sure what led to the attack.

However, he said he has seen some heated exchanges involving the family, including one this week between the mother and 13-year-old boy.

Police kept watch over the second floor apartment where the attack happened. (KSAT 12 News)

“That day, she was telling the son as they were walking up (the stairs), she said, ‘You’re grounded. I’m taking away the TV,” Quintero said.

The court hearing did not reveal many details about the incident itself.

However, the attorney representing the boy, Eric Baker, told KSAT 12 News that the police report states his client had made prior outcries about abuse, and that the children may have been trying to get away when they allegedly went on the attack.

The San Antonio Police Department did not make the report available to the media due to the ages of the children.

Ad

Both attorneys say they expect more details about the incident to come out as their cases proceed.