San Antonio, Bexar County open warming centers as cold front passes through

SAN ANTONIO – City, county and utility officials held a briefing Thursday on their continued efforts as temperatures dropped Thursday.

Bexar County and the City of San Antonio also opened multiple warming centers ahead of the freeze. These centers include:

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office – 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

China Grove – 2456 FM 1516 S, China Grove, TX 78263

Denver Heights Community Center- 300 Porter Street, San Antonio, TX 78210

ESD 2 – 2096 Talley Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

ESD 3 – 23103 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

ESD 8 – 20825 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255

Hamilton Community Center- 10700 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217

Harlandale Community Center- 7227 Briar place, San Antonio, TX 78221

Garza Community Center – 1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX 78228

Leon Valley Convention Center – 6427 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

County shelters opened at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, or until conditions merit otherwise.

City shelters opened at 7 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Friday.

“Anyone that comes to those centers should bring clothes, supplies and medicines that they need, and certainly pets are welcome,” San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said.

VIA is also providing free transportation to the warming centers for anybody that needs a ride.

In San Antonio, the strong cold front arrived on Wednesday night.

This is the second time this year the centers have had to open.

