Did you get engaged on Valentine’s Day? There’s a free bridal open house coming up.

Olympia Hills Events Center is hosting the event on Feb. 24

Olympia Hills Events Center is holding a free bridal open house on Thursday, February 24, 2022. (Courtesy)

SAN ANTONIO – Hey lovers, a San Antonio-area golf course and event center is hosting a free bridal open house for newly engaged couples planning their wedding.

Olympia Hills Events Center will host the event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. It is located at 12900 Mount Olympus in Universal City.

The open house, planned with Bluebonnet Events, is dubbed a “one-stop-shop” for couples to meet with vendors, photographers, bakeries and makeup artists.

While it is free, guests must register in advance. For more information, click here.

According to a news release, Olympia Hills won the WeddingWire 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards and The Knot’s Best of Weddings list.

