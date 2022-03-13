Man killed after crash with suspected drunk driver on West Side identified

A man is dead after a crash with a suspected drunk driver on the West Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 3/15/22: The medical examiner’s office identified the man killed in the crash as 27-year-old Robert Anthony Gutierrez.

(Original Story)

A man is dead after a crash with a suspected drunk driver on the West Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 151 and Potranco Road around 1:55 a.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two cars that crashed at the intersection of Highway and Potranco Road.

A passenger was found unresponsive in one of the vehicles and was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a man was intoxicated while driving a car, leading to the crash between both vehicles.

The man was booked for intoxication manslaughter, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on KSAT: