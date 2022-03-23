Truck crashes into home on East Side; no injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a truck crashed into a house early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around midnight at a home found near the intersection of Brice Street and F Street, on the city’s East Side.

A woman who lives inside the house said the truck traveling on F Street when it tried to make a turn and instead crashed into her house, knocking her to the ground. She was not injured.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly why the crash happened. No injuries were reported.

Police also did not say what, if any charges are expected against the driver. It is unclear if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.