Beto O’Rourke returns to San Antonio for student town hall event

SAN ANTONIO – Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke returned to San Antonio for a student town hall as part of his “People of Texas Campaign.”

This comes one day after Gov. Greg Abbott visited for a roundtable with local law enforcement.

Friday’s event happened at Picks Bar, located at 4553 N Loop 1604 W #1101 and it was open to the public.

O’Rourke’s last campaign visit to San Antonio was in early February. This time around, O’Rourke discussed his plans to make Texas more affordable.

According to a news release, his plans include lowering property taxes to help ease inflation. O’Rourke will also “discuss how he plans to make Texas a state that people can afford to live in, work in, raise their kids in, and be healthy in.”

O’Rourke is set to host more than a dozen public town halls with young Texans over the course of the next few weeks. You can learn more about his People of Texas Campaign events here.