Man found with gunshot wounds in parking lot near downtown, police say

The man was taken to a Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition, police say

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in serious condition after he was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of W. Martin Street around 4:45 a.m.

Police said a man who had been shot drove to a parking lot and called for help. When police arrived, they found the man had been shot twice in the abdomen.

The man told officers that he was shot somewhere on the East Side. Police said he was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

