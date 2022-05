SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will pay tribute to fallen deputies with a ceremony on Thursday morning.

BCSO’s Fallen Deputy Memorial starts at 9 a.m. outside the Bexar County Courthouse and is open to the public.

People who wish to view the memorial at home can see a livestream of the tribute online — in this article or on BCSO’s Facebook page.

Also on KSAT: