3 funerals for Uvalde elementary students will be held Friday

Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares, Jaliah Nicole Silguero and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos were all victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre.

UVALDE, Texas – Friday marks the fourth day in a row of funerals for the victims of the Uvalde elementary massacre.

The families of Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares, Jaliah Nicole Silguero and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos will hold funerals for their loved ones at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 408 Fort Clark Road in Uvalde. The three children will all be interred at Hillcrest Cemetery.

More funerals for the victims of the deadliest mass school shooting in Texas history will take place this weekend.

Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares, 9

Jackie Cazares, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares, 9, was killed along with her cousin Annabell Rodriguez.

While she hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, she was already a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need, her father, Javier, told the Associated Press. Jacklyn and Annabell were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School.

Ad

She also had recently celebrated her first communion.

Javier Cazares told the AP that he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting. He spent 35 to 45 minutes waiting for his daughter, scanning the fleeing children and pleading with the police to do more.

“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs,’” said Cazares, an Army veteran. “We were ready to go to work and rush in.”

June 3: Funeral Mass will take place at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10, died in the Texas elementary school shooting (Silguero family)

Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jaliah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, told Univision in a tearful interview that her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday and that the girl seemed to sense something was going to happen.

Ad

Luevanos initially posted on Facebook asking for help finding Jaliah before posting an update about her daughter being one of the victims.

She liked to watch TikTok videos and spend time outdoors.

June 3: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, killed in the Texas elementary school shooting (Luevanos family)

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos was Jaliah Silguero’s cousin. “They were nothing but loving baby angels, always had a smile on their face just full of life,” their cousin said in a statement to ABC News. “I can’t believe this happened to our angels.”

Jayce’s grandfather, Carmelo Quiroz’s, said he had begged to be allowed to join his grandmother on Tuesday, May 24 as she accompanied her great-granddaughter’s kindergarten class to the San Antonio Zoo.

But, he said, the family told Jayce it didn’t make sense to skip school so close to the end of the year. Besides, Jayce liked school.

Ad

“That’s why my wife is hurting so much because he wanted to go to San Antonio,” Quiroz told USA Today. “He was so sad he couldn’t go. Maybe if he would have gone, he’d be here.”

June 3: Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.