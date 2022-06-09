Bexar County court at law judge stripped of cases after concerns raised about docket management

SAN ANTONIO – More than 1,000 cases presided on by Bexar County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Grace Uzomba are now being distributed to other county court at law judges after concerns were raised over management of her criminal court docket.

Bexar County Administrative Judge John Longoria sent a letter to those judges Thursday morning about the redistribution of cases from County Court at Law No. 2.

In the letter, Longoria states there had been several concerns raised regarding the manner Uzomba is handling her criminal court docket.

Some of the concerns are dealing with lack of attention to pretrial violation reports, probation matters, family violence cases, and other misdemeanor cases, including over 1,700 cases without current settings.

Uzomba was elected into office in 2018 but recently lost the primary election in March.

In the letter to other county judges, Longoria ordered all 177 pending family violence cases to be distributed among four other county courts, the close to 1,700 cases be distributed equally among 10 other county courts and he also ordered County Court at Law No. 2 be taken off the arraignment rotation for criminal courts as soon as possible.

Ad

KSAT 12 reached out to Uzomba at her office Thursday for comment but she wasn’t there.

Read other court related stories: