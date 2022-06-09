Scam callers posing as US Attorney’s Office, demanding money from San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO – Phone scammers are targeting the San Antonio area, claiming to represent the U.S. Attorney’s Office and are demanding money to help the victim avoid an arrest for false charges.

According to a news release, the scammers are telling the victims that they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card.

The scammer then tells the victim to read their credit card number over the phone or instructs them to send cash.

“Scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. “They sometimes provide information like actual names of federal prosecutors and federal office addresses.”

The scammers can also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are legitimate.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it will never ask anyone to purchase a gift card or to give out a credit card number to avoid arrest.

Anyone who falls victim to this scam is urged to call the San Antonio FBI office at 210-225-6741 to make a report.