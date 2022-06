Calling all you cookie connoisseurs — Oreo is releasing a limited-edition flavor this summer.

Neapolitan-flavored Oreo cookies are expected to hit shelves nationwide this July.

An announcement on social media described the new treats as a waffle cone-flavored cookie with vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate triple-layered creme.

Get them before they’re gone — they won’t last long. The company hasn’t said how long the new flavor will be available.

