Have some reel fun at these San Antonio fishing spots

SAN ANTONIO – What did the fish say when he hit a concrete wall? “Dam.”

I love fishing so it seemed like an obvious choice for this mid-month edition of the Things To Do newsletter.

There are tons of fishing spots around San Antonio that are great for casting and many fishing fans likely have their own secret spot.

Some of these fishing destinations also feature hiking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, and camping if you aren’t getting any bites.

Here’s a list of fishing spots around the city that my buddy Cody King and I came up with:

Boerne City Lake Park

Located at 1 City Lake Road, this park has everything from a massive lake to a disc golf course. Parks hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., 365 days a year. There are entrance fees for anyone who isn’t a resident of Boerne.

Brackenridge Park

Located at 3700 N. St. Mary’s Street, Brackenridge Park is an oasis in the city. Established in 1899, this park is 343-acre and sits along 2.2 miles of the San Antonio River. Its central location makes it an easy drive for anyone who lives in San Antonio. Brackenridge Park is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Texas State Antiquities Landmark.

Braunig Lake

Formerly known as Victor Braunig Lake, this body of water can be found about 17 miles south of San Antonio on Highway 37. The lake is known to have red drum, largemouth bass, channel and blue catfish. There are entrance fees to access the park.

Calaveras Lake

Located 20 miles south of San Antonio off Loop 1604, Calaveras Lake is an excellent spot for fishing. Red drum, channel catfish, blue catfish, largemouth bass and more can all be found in Calaveras Lake. There are entrance fees to access the park.

Canyon Lake

The visitor center for Canyon Lake is located at 3934 FM 2673. Visitors to Canyon Lake, in addition to fishing, can go camping, boating, hiking, swimming and more. Canyon Lake has 80 miles of shoreline and there are many places to rent in the area if you’re looking to stay for longer than a day trip.

Converse North Park City Lake

Located at 8200 Spring Town Street, this park is known for great fishing and has been stocked by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in the past. There are fields for playing baseball and football as well as a basketball court.

Earl Scott Pond

Located on the Leon Creek Greenway near the Buddy Calk Trailhead at 12160 Babcock Road, this pond has a history of being stocked with fish from Texas Parks and Wildlife . Bass, catfish and bluegill have all been previously stocked at Earl Scott Pond.

Elmendorf Lake Park

Located at 3700 W Commerce Street, Elmendorf Lake Park allows fishing from the bank or a pier overlooking the water. The park also features trails, walkable bridges, and a water play area. Even if you’re not looking to go fishing, this is still a good place to enjoy the outdoors and take a stroll. The park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fischer Park

There are two fishing ponds located in Fischer Park in New Braunfels. The park, located at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road, also has greenway trails and a playground. It’s ADA accessible and there is a splash pad for kids to cool off in the Texas heat.

Landa Park

Located at 164 Landa Park Drive in New Braunfels, this massive 51-acre park has everything from a wading pool and boathouse to a golf course, nature trails, and of course - places to fish.

Live Oak City Park

Located at 18001 Park Drive in Live Oak, this park has plenty of amenities and is a primary fishing spot for locals. The park features several sporting fields and picnic sites and allows for various types of non-motorized boats.

Medina Lake

This lake, located about 40 miles northwest of San Antonio, is known for having clear waters and is great for those looking for a day trip to spend some time out on the water. The lake features private lakeside camps and boat ramps are available as well.

Miller’s Pond

Located at 6175 Old Pearsall Road, Miller’s Pond is a 42-acre park. The park’s pond is regularly stocked with fish by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, making it a popular spot for fishing.

South Side Lions Park

Located at 4008 Pecan Valley Drive, South Side Lions Park is known as a good spot for fishing. The park also features picnic areas, pavilions, a community center and trails that are part of the Salado Creek Greenway Trail — plenty of activities for the whole family. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tom Slick Park

Located at 7400 Texas 151 Access Road, this park has also previously been stocked with fish by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, though it has been several years since fingerlings were stocked. The park has a soccer, football and baseball/softball field in addition to a playground and basketball court.

Wheeler Park

Located at 10239 Ingram Road, Wheeler Park is small with just a few benches and picnic tables. However, there is a walking trail and a fishing pond for anglers.

Woodlawn Lake Park

Located at 221 Alexander Avenue, this is one of the most popular fishing spots in San Antonio. The park features a large pond for fishing, a playground, shaded seating areas, hiking and bicycle trails, a community center, a swimming pool, and plenty of other amenities. The park is open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger can fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online. Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

Neighborhood Fishin’ Program

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department regularly stocks Texas lakes with catfish throughout the summer as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program and two of those lakes are in San Antonio.

San Antonio’s Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will be regularly stocked with catfish through the end of October. Catfish won’t be stocked in August due to the heat — but who are we kidding? It’s hotter than heck outside already.

Exact stock dates will not be posted, but Inland Fisheries San Antonio District (IFSAD) shares updates on Facebook from time to time.

Most recently, Woodlawn, Converse North, Elmendorf, and Live Oak waterbodies were all stocked with largemouth bass.

“In total around 9,000 Largemouth Bass fingerlings were stocked and about 80,000 Lone Star Bass fry,” IFSAD officials said.

Don’t Mess With Texas

Keep it clean when you’re out fishing and enjoying the great outdoors. Discarded fishing lines cause issues not just for the environment, but for wildlife.

“Fishing line left out in the wild can be unsightly and dangerous to humans, boats and especially wildlife, by causing entanglement and ingestion leading to injury or death,” said TPWD Aquatic Education Training Specialist Adam Comer. “Modern fishing line includes a number of types, but the most popular – monofilament and fluorocarbon can be recycled into new products. Modern fishing line is believed to last 600 or more years before breaking down.”

Yes, you read that right — 600 YEARS.

Many fishing spots and tackle shops have bins where you can recycle your fishing line but if you’re unable to find a recycle bin for old lines, you can contact Texas Sea Grant. The organization has a Monofilament Recovery and Recycling Program that has more than 250 collection bins for discarded lines across Texas.

Most fishing line can be recycled. Look for outdoor recycling containers near fishing spots or at tackle shops. If you're unable to locate a recycler near you, contact Texas Sea Grant. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

