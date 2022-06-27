Did you buy this jewelry recently? If so, someone sold you some stolen items

The San Antonio Police Department Robbery Task Force Unit is looking to return two pieces of stolen jewelry to their rightful owner. According to a news release, the items were taken during a robbery at a jeweler in the Quarry Market.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department Robbery Task Force Unit is looking to return two pieces of stolen jewelry to their rightful owner.

According to a news release, the unit on Thursday was notified about a robbery at a jeweler at the Quarry Market.

Within 48 hours of the robbery, police arrested a suspect.

But the two pieces of jewelry are still missing, and police said the suspect may have sold the stolen jewelry to an unsuspecting buyer.

Police are asking the buyer to return the jewelry.

If you or anyone you know is in possession of the jewelry, please contact the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

