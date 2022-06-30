Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking, gunfire at Texas gas station in broad daylight

HOUSTON, Texas – A woman narrowly escaped an attempted carjacking by two men armed with guns. It happened in broad daylight at a Houston gas station, and though she got away, the gunman shot at her car.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at a gas station and convenience store in the 19400 block of Aldine Westfield.

A woman was sitting in her vehicle after fueling up at one of the gas pumps when two men approached both sides of her car. One of the men was armed with a shotgun. The other looked to have a gun that he put in his pocket.

The man with the shotgun was seen in a video released by Houston police approaching the driver’s door and banging on the window with the barrel. He then tried to open the driver’s door.

Police said he was demanding that the woman get out of her car while pointing his gun in her direction. The other suspect is seen in the video standing a short distance away on the other side of the vehicle.

Eventually, the driver’s door opens, but seconds later, the woman is seen speeding away from both of the men.

As the woman drove away, the armed man fired a round at her vehicle, striking its rear wing. The two suspects then ran from the scene on foot.

The armed man is believed to be between 16-25 years old and was seen wearing dark clothing. The second suspect is described as a man who was wearing a black shirt and black shorts. His age hasn’t been released by police.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.

