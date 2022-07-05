101º

Free fine-ground mulch is available for San Antonio residents through July

Mulch will be available at the Bitters Brush Recycling Center, while supplies last

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is extending its offer for free fine-ground mulch through the month of July.

The giveaway was set to end in June but San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department extended the date.

Fine-ground mulch will be available every day in July at the Bitters Brush Recycling Center, located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, while supplies last.

Bitters Brush Recycling Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers who want the free fine-ground mulch have to bring their own containers and pack and haul away the mulch on their own. Loads must be covered by a tarp.

Anyone wanting to pick up the free mulch must bring a current CPS Energy bill showing the Environmental Fee and a photo ID.

Coarse ground mulch is always available at no cost.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

