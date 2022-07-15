Neighborhood on Northwest Side urged to be on high alert after woman assaulted while walking alone

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are urging residents in a Northwest Side neighborhood to stay vigilant after a woman was assaulted while walking alone at night earlier this week.

Officers were called out Monday to the 8500 block of Bowens Crossing regarding a report of an assault involving a 71-year-old woman.

The woman told police she was walking by herself around 9:30 p.m. when she was confronted and assaulted by a man, believed to be in his 20s.

Police said she was able to get away from the suspect and notify authorities. No injuries were reported.

Residents in the area are encouraged to follow these safety tips to help avoid similar incidents:

Do not walk alone; walk with a friend or family member

Do not be distracted by your phone or have your earbuds in; be aware of your surroundings

Walk in well-lit areas

If you see anything suspicious, report it to authorities.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to contact SAPD’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

Also on KSAT: