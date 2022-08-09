SAPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman who disappeared in May

Frances "Frankie" Bowling, 73, has been missing since May 4, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three months.

Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last seen on May 4 in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and short gray hair.

Police said she has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

