SAPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman who disappeared in May

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three months.
Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last seen on May 4 in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road.
She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and short gray hair.
Police said she has a diagnosed medical condition.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.