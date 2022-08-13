Man shot, injured while installing carpet in North Side building, SAPD says

A group of workers was installing carpet at a North Side building when one of them pulled a gun and shot and injured their coworker, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15600 block of Huebner Road.

Three or four people were installing the carpet when the incident unfolded.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. At last check, police said he was undergoing surgery. His condition and age are unknown.

No other injuries were reported and officers are still working the investigation to determine if the shooter will face any charges.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

