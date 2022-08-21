89º

Man taken to hospital after apartment fire on Northwest Side, officials say

Once the man is discharged from the hospital, he’ll likely have to stay in another unit

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation after his apartment caught fire on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 7 p.m., Saturday, at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Gardina Street.

Firefighters said the flames were contained to one unit, and it is believed to have started in the kitchen area.

They don’t believe the fire was arson or had a suspicious cause.

The only resident of the apartment, a man, did get out safely but was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Once he gets out of the hospital, fire crews said he will likely have to live in another apartment due to the damages. The investigation continues.

