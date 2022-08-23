76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies

Giovani Norman was booked on a total of 12 warrants

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD
San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side.

On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies.

Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors.

According to SAPD, Norman was named a “dangerous suspect” as he used a handgun for all the robberies, threatening staff at gunpoint.

The 23-year-old man was booked on 5 robbery warrants, plus an additional seven active warrants for previous crimes committed.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email