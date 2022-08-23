SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies

San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side.

On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies.

Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors.

According to SAPD, Norman was named a “dangerous suspect” as he used a handgun for all the robberies, threatening staff at gunpoint.

The 23-year-old man was booked on 5 robbery warrants, plus an additional seven active warrants for previous crimes committed.