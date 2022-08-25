Crime Stoppers seeks clues about man shot, killed while sitting in his parked car

Johnathan Rodriguez was shot and killed while sitting in his 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road on May 17, 2022, at approximately 11:58 pm,

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a man who had his car stolen after he was killed.

On May 17 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Johnathan Rodriguez was sitting in his gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road when someone shot and killed him, San Antonio police said.

The gunman stole Rodriguez’s car but abandoned it a short distance away from the crime scene after it became disabled, police said.

This is a stock photo of a gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this case. To be eligible for a reward, anonymous tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 210-224-STOP (7867) or the Crime Stoppers website. You can also text a tip by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637). You can also submit your tip through the P3 Tips App which can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

