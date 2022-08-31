Shooting suspect found with gunshot wound inside Northwest Side motel, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a shooting is in police custody after being discovered with a gunshot wound at a Northwest Side motel.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at Flex Studios, located in the 9500 block of I-10.

A man was seen on surveillance footage shooting into a room. SAPD said no injuries were reported at the time of the shooting.

Later in the day, officers received leads on the suspect’s location and information that the suspect may be injured.

SAPD found the suspect’s vehicle at Motel 6-Fiesta Trails, where they made contact with the man.

The man, who was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, surrendered himself to police, officers said.

According to SAPD, the man has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Multiple individuals were found inside the motel room with the suspect. Officers are questioning them.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

Ad