View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838.
It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
The name Seguin was chosen to honor Colonel Juan N. Seguin who led a unit of Tejano soldiers that helped Sam Houston defeat Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Seguin, the man, was born in San Antonio in 1806. He died in 1890 in Nuevo Laredo and his body was moved to Seguin in 1974.
