View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called

N. Austin Street in Seguin circa 1938. Photograph shows view looking north toward intersection of Court Street. First National Bank on corner (right).

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838.

It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.

The name Seguin was chosen to honor Colonel Juan N. Seguin who led a unit of Tejano soldiers that helped Sam Houston defeat Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto.

Seguin, the man, was born in San Antonio in 1806. He died in 1890 in Nuevo Laredo and his body was moved to Seguin in 1974.

Ad

Below are photos of the town from the University of Texas at San Antonio Special Digital Collection:

Ninth annual convention of the Texas German Catholic benevolent societies in July 1907 in Seguin. Photograph shows members of the societies, wearing badges, and clergymen posed outside brick building. (UTSA Special Collections)

First National Bank, northeast corner of N. Austin and E. Court Streets, Seguin. Circa 1910-1919. Photograph shows the brick building, constructed in 1908, in its original state with iron balconies that were later removed. (UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows exterior of Ed Nolte Building, occupied by Starcke Furniture Company. Building located at southwest corner of W. Nolte and S. Austin Streets in Seguin circa 1910. (UTSA Special Collections)

Magnolia Hotel, Seguin, Texas; and T. H. Hollomon House, 315 Glen Cove Drive, Seguin. Circa 1930-1939. Photograph shows a composite with front views of both historic structures. (UTSA Special Collections)

West elevation of concrete wing on back of Magnolia Hotel, 203 South Crockett Street. April 29, 1936. Photograph shows the one-story concrete structure, built ca. 1846, before the main portion of the hotel. (UTSA Special Collections)

South (front) elevation of Parson Andrew Herron House, 906 West Court Street in Seguin. Photo taken May 11, 1936. Photograph shows front of the sandstone ashlar two-story house that was built in 1854 by Parson Andrew Herron, a pioneer Presbyterian minister. (UTSA Special Collections)

South (front) and east elevations of the Humphrey-Erskine House, 902 N. Austin Street. April 29, 1936. Photograph shows exterior of the two-story house that was built around 1850. (UTSA Special Collections)

N. Austin Street in Seguin circa 1938. Photograph shows view looking north toward intersection of Court Street. First National Bank on corner (right). (UTSA Special Collections)

Related: