Police seek information in 1999 cold case of man shot, killed outside house party on West Side

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek help in murder of Steve Palafos.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are still searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a shooting that killed a man outside a West Side home 23 years ago.

According to police, Steve Palafos was shot and killed on August 8, 1999, outside a party in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Street.

Police said Palafo and several of his friends got in a fight with other people at the party moments before he was shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.