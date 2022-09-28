62º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police seek information in 1999 cold case of man shot, killed outside house party on West Side

Steve Palafos was fatally shot 23 years ago outside a West Side home

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Crime Stoppers
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek help in murder of Steve Palafos. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are still searching for the suspect(s) responsible for a shooting that killed a man outside a West Side home 23 years ago.

According to police, Steve Palafos was shot and killed on August 8, 1999, outside a party in the 800 block of Pleasure Park Street.

Police said Palafo and several of his friends got in a fight with other people at the party moments before he was shot.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email