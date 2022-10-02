Security guard stabbed by shoplifter on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after stabbing a security guard when attempting to steal from a West Side store, said San Antonio police.

At 10:07 p.m. Saturday, SAPD responded to the 4700 block of West Commerce Street for a cutting in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found a security guard with stab wounds.

Police say a 31-year-old man was inside the store and attempted to steal some times when he was confronted.

As the security guard attempted to stop the man, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

The suspect was arrested shortly after and was found with store merchandise and a knife.