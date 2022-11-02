72º

Car salesman arrested after sending intimate photos to himself from customer’s phone, SAPD says

SAPD believes there could be more victims, anyone with information can call them at 210-207-2370

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Connor McFarland Griffin, 25, arrested Wednesday by SAPD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A local car salesman was arrested after he accessed and sent himself intimate photos from a customer’s phone, according to San Antonio police.

The SAPD Human Exploitation Unit arrested Connor McFarland Griffin on the North Side on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with Invasive Visual Recording.

The 25-year-old man sent the intimate photos from a customer’s phone to himself during a business transaction, SAPD said.

Police said the victim discovered that Griffin sent her photos to himself after the transaction.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant after establishing probable cause.

SAPD believes there could be more victims as Griffin worked at several car dealerships in the San Antonio and Schertz area. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-2370.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

