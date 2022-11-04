About 80% of Solid Waste customers will have a different collection day starting Nov. 7

Some San Antonio residents to see change in collection schedule starting Nov. 7

SAN ANTONIO – Starting next week, most customers of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department will have a new collection day, and Saturday collections are being eliminated altogether.

According to the SWMD director, the change was necessary due to the city’s growth and because residents are producing more waste.

Drivers have been working overtime because they’re having to make three trips to the landfill rather than the optimum two trips per truck, according to a press release from SWMD.

“Rebalancing routes will make them shorter, allowing employees to finish on time and will also get trucks back to the maintenance shop in time for them to be serviced,” Newman said. “In turn this will mean more consistent and better service for our customers.”

The department hired 15 new drivers to support the change. Even so, the newly configured routes are estimated to save the city $2.5 million.

The change affects collection days for residents’ brown garbage carts, blue recycling carts and green organics carts starting on Nov. 7.

The city sent notices by mail, but residents can also check their new collection schedule online or by calling 311.

