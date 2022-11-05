Singer Aaron Carter found dead at California home, TMZ reports

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Gramercy Theatre on January 19, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement confirmed Saturday afternoon that they were called for a reported drowning at Carter’s home in Lancaster, Calif.

When officers arrived, they found Carter had drowned in his bathtub, TMZ reports.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death to the Associated Press, but did not provide any further information.

Homicide detectives said there was no evidence that indicated foul play. As of Saturday afternoon, police and paramedics were seen swarming the outside of Carter’s home.

Carter rose to fame in the 1990s with multiple albums, beginning when he was just 9 years old, according to TMZ. Some of his most popular songs include “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “I Want Candy,” among others.

He’s also appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and the Broadway production of “Seussical.”

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.