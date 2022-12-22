One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested last week in San Antonio after being on the run for more than a year.

Izeal Clevon Sullivan, 37, had been wanted on a parole violation warrant since August 2021, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In February 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member/household member by choking.

Sullivan, who is affiliated with the Crips gang, was previously convicted and sentenced to prison for burglary of a habitation and theft in 2008 and unlawful possession of a firearm in 2017.

He was released on parole in March 2020.

Authorities said he was taken into custody on Dec. 14 by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The release added that authorities also arrested another fugitive on the Texas top 10 most wanted list — Juan Favela, 64, of El Paso.

He had been wanted since May 2022 for charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was captured in Anthony, New Mexico, a city north of El Paso.

