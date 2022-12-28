Suspect arrested after crashing, shooting into vehicle in Live Oak, police say

Adam Shepherd, 40, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been detained after allegedly crashing into a vehicle in Live Oak and firing rounds into the car.

Adam Daniel Shepherd, 40, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Live Oak Police said a victim called police around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday after someone crashed into his car and then fired rounds inside the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect pulled into the Peaks of Live Oak apartment complex following the shooting.

Officers were able to locate the unoccupied suspect vehicle parked in the residential parking lot near building 19.

The suspect couldn’t be immediately located, and building 19 was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

On Wednesday afternoon, Live Oak PD identified the suspect as 40-year-old Adam Daniel Shepherd.

He was arrested and taken to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office for processing.

