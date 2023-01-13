Abandoned West Side home destroyed by early-morning fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home on the city’s the West Side was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of San Fernando Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.

Firefighters said the fire started in the abandoned house and then spread to a nearby smoke shop. The house is considered a total loss. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the damage to the smoke shop was minimal. There were no injuries to any firefighters.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 12 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A damage estimate to the smoke shop was not given.