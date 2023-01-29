San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community.

Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during his arrest. Video released Friday showed five officers taking turns beating Nichols.

The 29-year-old is heard on body camera calling out for his mother not far from his home.

Five Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Rachel Tucker with the Party of Socialism and Liberation said communities need to do something about demanding a change in police culture.

“We’re here to stand in solidarity with the families’ demands and the demands of all of our families that have lost loved ones due to police brutality,” she said.

People of all ages were at the protest on MLK Plaza. Some say they’ve been fighting for the same cause for too long.

William Johnson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he’s sickened by the officers’ actions and what he believes to be “police culture.” He said he’s seen it for decades.

“These fellows were like gangsters. I would call them thugs. Thugs conduct themselves like that,” Johnson said.

Tucker said other demonstrations may be planned in the community in the near future.