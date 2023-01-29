60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

Five officers charged with second-degree murder

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Tyre Nichols, Memphis, San Antonio
Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community.

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community.

Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during his arrest. Video released Friday showed five officers taking turns beating Nichols.

The 29-year-old is heard on body camera calling out for his mother not far from his home.

Five Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the case.

RELATED: A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death

Rachel Tucker with the Party of Socialism and Liberation said communities need to do something about demanding a change in police culture.

“We’re here to stand in solidarity with the families’ demands and the demands of all of our families that have lost loved ones due to police brutality,” she said.

People of all ages were at the protest on MLK Plaza. Some say they’ve been fighting for the same cause for too long.

William Johnson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he’s sickened by the officers’ actions and what he believes to be “police culture.” He said he’s seen it for decades.

“These fellows were like gangsters. I would call them thugs. Thugs conduct themselves like that,” Johnson said.

Tucker said other demonstrations may be planned in the community in the near future.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email