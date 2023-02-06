Cardboard boats will race down Comal River tube chute for ‘Thru the Chute’ event

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Launching a cardboard boat down the Comal River tube chute might not sound like a good idea but it’s actually a quirky annual tradition.

Thru the Chute will kick off at 10 a.m. on April 29 at the City Tube Chute, located at 100 Liebscher Drive in New Braunfels.

Registration for the event is already closed but this is definitely a spectator sport.

Awards are given for the following categories:

NOVICE

Most Creative - Best use of corrugated cardboard

Team Spirit - Most impressive team appearance and/or boat theme

Epic Fail Award - Most spectacular sinking

Overboard Advertising - Best marketing by business or organization

EXPERT

First, Second and Third place - Time elapsed

All boats are constructed entirely of corrugated cardboard and only seams and joints are allowed to be taped.

According to the rules, any boat that takes more than 90 seconds to complete its run through the chute will be disqualified.

And if you get stuck in the eddy and need assistance getting your vessel out — that’s also grounds for disqualification.

