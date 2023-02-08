40º

Small business owner’s livelihood in jeopardy after food truck stolen from East Side home

Food truck worth nearly $40,000 was not insured, owner says

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

William Caldera, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A small business owner worries about how she will feed her baby after someone took off with her food truck -- Build A Burger.

Julia Valdez was shocked when her nearly $40,000 food truck was not where she had left it Monday.

“It’s my livelihood. It’s what I feed my kids with,” Valdez said. “I couldn’t believe it. I mean, that’s pretty much all I have.”

The 18-foot food service trailer was stolen outside an East Side home.

“It’s really, really big. It’s really hard to miss,” Valdez said.

Valdez said the truck was not insured.

“I got this little one that I definitely need to keep providing for, so they really couldn’t pick the worst person to steal from,” Valdez said.

Valdez made a police report with SAPD, but she is not the only one. SAPD reports a 15% increase in property crimes, especially theft, from 2021 to 2022.

If you have any information about this case, call San Antonio police at (210) 207-7273.

