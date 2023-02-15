53º

Local News

San Antonio college students share their thoughts after deadly Michigan State University shooting

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Michigan State University, Mass Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Students in San Antonio walked to their classes with heavy hearts on Tuesday, a day after three students were killed and five people were critically injured in a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

“It’s just really sad to hear another shooting and especially on a college campus. It’s just innocent lives being killed,” said Edmond Lau, a UTSA student.

Elizabeth Silva, a student at San Antonio College, added, “As a student, it’s scary. As a mom, it’s heartbreaking.”

During the shooting, students on the MSU campus were ordered to go into lockdown. It hits close to home for one UTSA student who went into lockdown during her time at Texas Tech University.

“It’s terrifying. I know we had to think through choosing the best corner. People just started running, and we were in a study room, and we just had to turn off the lights and push things in front of the door,” said Jessie Zuo, a UTSA student.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. has had more than 70 mass shootings in 2023 alone. The archive ualifies a mass shooting as a shooting with a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

“Honestly, it feels like a systemic failure after a while,” said Daisy Medina, a SAC student. “Why does it keep happening? Why is nothing being done to make it happen less often?”

While some questioned guns, others wonder if having one would protect them from such a threat.

“Maybe I may get a gun myself too just to, like, take precautions, you know,” said Edmond Lau.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

3 people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead

These photos from the Michigan State University shooting are heartbreaking

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter