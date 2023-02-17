Free household hazardous waste event for San Antonio residents on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) is hosting a free household hazardous waste event on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at 2755 Rigsby Road, located near Highway 87 and Bonair Drive.

A press release said SWMD customers can bring items like paint, oil, chemicals, pesticides, batteries and electronics to dispose of during the event. Non-accepted items however include household garbage, ammunition, fireworks, and medical waste.

A valid picture ID and a copy of your most recent CPS Energy bill are required to participate, SWMD said.

Here’s a full list of accepted materials:

Auto fluids

Batteries

Household cleaners and solvents

Pool chemicals

Oil filters

E-waste

Fluorescent light fixtures and ballasts

Pesticides

Paint

Printer cartridges

Cooking oil

Lacquer, shellac, furniture polish

SWMD also provided the following guidelines for drop-off:

Contents should be kept in the original container.

If the container is leaking, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.

Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.

Place all items in a box and put it in the trunk or truck bed during transport.

A technician will unload the HHW materials and return the containers upon request.

If materials are brought in a non-approved container, it will not be returned.

Paint and other liquid waste are limited to five 5-gallon cans and 25 1-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit.

Household hazardous waste can also be taken to the drop-off center year-round at 7030 Culebra Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

There are also monthly drop-off events at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway. Dates for those events can be found on SARecycles.org.